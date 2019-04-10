The Oria Precision Screwdriver Set 25-in-1 24-bits magnetic driver kit is down to $12.74 thanks to a 5% off on-page coupon and the coupon code HA75NHZJA . Be sure to use both while checking out so you get double discounts. The kit sells for $16 normally and is currently $17 without these savings.

There are actually two kits on sale today. One has 25 pieces and the other 86. What you get depends totally on what you need. Both offer tons of value.

You can also upgrade to the Oria Precision 86-in-1 screwdriver set, which is one sale for $23.79 with the code HA21HHROR. This magnetic repair tool kit normally sells for around $34 and only drops this low with coupon codes like this.

The 25-in-1 kit includes plenty of unique screwdriver bits for working with electronics, laptops, phones, eyeglasses, toys, consoles, and more. The mangetic bits are made with high-grade S2 steel with extraordinary hardness and high precision. The aluminum alloy handle uses an anti-slip treatment and turn cap design.

The magnetic design makes using these bits super easy. Just choose the one you need, put it in the hole of the handle, and the bit will be sucked tight by the magnetism. The set comes with a storage box, too, that's easy to use and carry wherever you need it. Users give it 4.5 stars based on more than 2,000 reviews.

