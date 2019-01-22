Pad & Quill is offering a massive warehouse sale with discounts on a huge array of products. Even better, you can use code PQ16 during checkout to get another 10% off. From Apple Watch bands to iPad covers to phone cases to charger stands and more, hundreds of products are discounted by up to 45% after the code.

As one example, the Timber Catchall Apple Watch Charging Stand originally sold for $99.95. The sale brings the price down to $59.95, and the code drops it even further, making your total just $53.95. That's close to half off the original price, and shipping is free. This hardwood catchall has a slot for keys, extra Apple Watch bands, and more. It has dedicated spaces to charge both your Apple Watch and your iPhone, and your purchase includes a two-year warranty.

