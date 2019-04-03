Scoring a new style of band for your Apple Watch doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Penom's Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands are normally available at Amazon from around $10 to $20 lately, but today you can grab one for as low as $4.99 by entering promo code 77PV5BCI during checkout. Others are priced as low as $5.99 when you use the code. The code works on every color and size the bands come in; just make sure the seller of whichever you choose is ST-Bands.
Tick-Tock
Penom Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands
These Milanese Loop bands come in a variety of colors and sizes so you can find the best fit for you. They're also each backed by a one-year warranty and are compatible with all series of the Apple Watch. Be sure to use code 77PV5BCI to snag this offer!
From $4.99
These stylish Apple Watch bands are compatible with any series of the Apple Watch, including the latest Series 4. They're made of stainless steel for a sleek look and at this price, they're one of the most affordable options you can find. Penom also includes a one-year warranty with your purchase.
At Amazon, over 320 customers have left a review for these bands resulting in a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.
If you're ready to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 4, Amazon has discounts of up to $50 off select models right now.
