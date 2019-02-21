It doesn't have to cost a fortune to score a new style of band for your Apple Watch. Penom's Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands are normally available at Amazon from around $10 to $20 lately, but today you can grab one for as low as $5.49 by entering promo code T63ZB7BK during checkout. Not all of the bands are eligible for this offer, so you'll want to review your options below and make sure the seller of whichever you choose is ST-Bands.

If you're interested in any other size or color, such as Champagne Gold or Silver, you can grab it for just $5.99 today, though you'll need to use a separate code at checkout: VHNKZZ4N.

These stylish Apple Watch bands are compatible with any series of the Apple Watch, including the latest Series 4. They're made of stainless steel for a sleek look and at this price, they're one of the most affordable options you can find. Penom also includes a one-year warranty with your purchase.

At Amazon, 120 customers have left a review for these bands resulting in a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

