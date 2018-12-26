Re-styling your Apple Watch doesn't have to come at a steep price. Right now, Penom has several of its stylish Milanese Loop bands for the Apple Watch on sale for just $6.99 each when you enter promo code 30UW82Z7 during checkout. That'll save you $3 off their average price, and even more considering you won't be shelling out for something similar that's much more expensive.

These bands are compatible with all four series of the Apple Watch, though you'll want to ensure you purchase the right size band for whichever version you have. Options include 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm versions. You'll also be able to choose which color you'd like, from black to champagne gold, rose gold to space grey, and more. They're each made of stainless steel and come with a one-year warranty. They've been well-reviewed at Amazon too, with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 500 reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.