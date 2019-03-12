The Philips Hue BR30 dimmable LED smart flood light is down to $35.98 on Amazon. This light normally sells for around $50 and has only ever dropped this low there once before today.

BR30 bulbs are made for recessed, horizontal, or vertical light fixtures. Other than that, they operate just like any other Philips Hue smart light. Each bulb has more than 16 million color options that can be controlled by the app or with your voice using Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant, or Siri.

In order for the lights to work, you will need the Philips Hue Smart Bridge, which is down to $43.50 from $60 today. If you already have a bridge as part of a starter kit like this or something similar, you can just add this bulb to that system.

