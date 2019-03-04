The Philips Hue Play Smart LED Bar Light is one of Philips' latest additions to the Hue lineup, and today you can score one of its first deals ever. Over at the official Hue website, you can pick up a two-pack of the Play Smart Light and receive a free Philips Hue Bridge with its purchase. You'll be paying the two-pack's regular price of $129.99 (matched at retailers such as Amazon), but the added value comes with the Bridge which is normally priced at up to $60. It's required to set up these smart lights, so you would've had to buy one anyway. You'll receive free shipping, too.

These smart LED bar lights can be controlled using an app on your phone, allowing you to choose from millions of colors to illuminate your room. They can be voice controlled too, as long as you have a device like the Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini.

The Light Strip Plus is getting in on this offer as well. If you purchase the two-pack Light Strip Plus bundle at its regular price of $159.98, you'll also snag the Philips Hue Bridge for free! Compared to its price at Amazon, that's a savings of just over $50 on average.

Philips includes a two-year warranty with your purchase as well, though these deals are only good through April 13.

See at MeetHue

