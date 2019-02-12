Amazon has the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote available for $19.78, which is the best price we've seen yet on this item. Usually it costs $25, so while today's discount isn't massive, you're still getting a nice percentage off the usual price.

This highly-rated smart home accessory lets you control your Philips Hue lights easily. It's battery powered and requires no wiring; simply mount it anywhere using the included screws or adhesive tape. Use the buttons to turn the lights on or off, or switch between four different lighting configurations of your choice. The dimmer can be used with up to 10 different smart lights and doesn't require an internet connection to work.

