Amazon is offering a $5 promo credit when you purchase a Starbucks eGift Card worth at least $25 and use code SBUX during checkout. The promotional credit will be automatically applied within three days of your purchase, and it'll expire on February 15th, 2019. There's a limit of one coupon use per account for this deal.

Make your gift card stretch even more by stacking it with other promotions, like the BOGO free espresso beverages offer that's running at certain locations right now. If you'd prefer your discounted Starbucks in small increments, then check this deal out.

See at Amazon

