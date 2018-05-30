Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. While we see discounts on these from time to time, they normally sell for $70 and rarely drop below this price. They have great reviews too.

The Pro Controller is perfect for anyone who feels like the Switch's Joy-Con controllers are too small for their hands. The Pro Controller is a bit larger than standard gaming controllers today, but it feels great to hold and it's not big enough where players with small hands wouldn't enjoy using it too. It takes the guesswork out of "how do I use these Joy-Cons?" and lets you focus on the game at hand.

