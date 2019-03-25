Just last month, Pokémon Sword and Shield were unveiled to the world — the first new generation games to reach the Nintendo Switch console. Though there are still many months before the games hit shelves later this year, Amazon Prime members can score $10 in Amazon credit by pre-ordering one of the games at Amazon. The games are currently full price there but by pre-ordering today, you'll also receive the lowest price on the game if it happens to drop before release. Your $10 will be credited to your Amazon account within 35 days of the game being delivered.

If you'd rather shop at Best Buy, you can earn a $10 reward certificate by pre-ordering the games there instead. The certificate is practically as good as cash, and will be added to your account about 2 to 3 weeks after the game is released.

For more information on these new Pokémon games, be sure to check out iMore's handy guide filled with everything you need to know.

