The PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock is down to $14.64 at Amazon today. There's a shipping delay of 2 to 4 weeks currently, but this deal saves you over $7 off its average price so it's worth getting your order in at this new low price while you can.

Charging your original two Joy-Con controllers that come with the Switch is simple enough; just slide them onto the device while it's docked and they'll begin to power up. However, with a second pair, keeping them all charged can be a pain when there can only be one set at a time charging via the device.

Instead of deciding which set needs to be charged more, you could charge them both at the same time meaning you're always ready to explore Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or battle your pals in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The charging dock also has individual LED lights which flash red or green to indicate each Joy-Con controller's power level.

