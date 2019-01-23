The M.Way 22-in-1 screwdriver tool set and mini repair kit has dropped to $9.49 with code CO7TIUID on Amazon. The kit is selling for $19 without the code, and that's already a decent price drop from the kit's regular $25 street price. We have never seen it go as low as it is today.

The kit is portable and lightweight and comes with a storage box that's designed not to slip so you won't drop your tools. The screwdriver set includes 20 screwdriver heads to fix a variety of different devices including the iPhone, laptops, jewelry, glasses, watches, consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and other electronics. The box has a bottom pop-up switch that helps keep all the tools secure in the box while releasing the right head with a light press. The screwdriver has a magnetic tip so you won't lose the bits you're working with. All the pieces are designed to be corrosion and rust resistant. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 86 reviews.

Working on something right now? Grab this iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep track of all the little pieces.

