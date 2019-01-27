Best Buy is offering up some excellent discounts on Nintendo Labo kits. The Variety, Vehicle, and Robot kits are all down to $39.99, which is one of the best discounts we've seen yet. Typically each kit sells for $20 to $30 more. Choose free in-store pickup to get your gear faster.

Nintendo Labo sets comes with pieces you assemble via simple instructions to build gaming accessories for your Nintendo Switch. The sets also come with games where those accessories will come in handy.

As one example, the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, available for $39.99 today, usually goes for $70. It has astoundingly positive customer reviews and comes with all sorts of fun activities. You'll build two Toy-Con RC cars, a fishing rod, a motorbike, a house, and a piano. Each object has fun games kids can get creative with. They'll customize creations, bringing the things they build to life, and flex their STEM skills, and today's prices make the kits well worth it.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.