Amazon, through the end of the day, is offering up to 50% off Timbuk2 backpacks, messenger bags, and more. You can choose from over 20 different styles to suit your travelling needs.
For example, the Timbuk2 Spire Backpack is down to $69.27. Normally it costs $99. It features a waterproof roll-top design plus easy access front pocket. It has dedicated pockets for a laptop up to 15-inches plus a tablet, and the main cavity has plenty of space for books, clothing and more.
There are also a couple of great options for daily commuting including the aptly-named Commute Messenger Bag down to $69.99 from $129, the $44 Q Laptop Backpack, and the Hudson Laptop Briefcase with a $150 savings.
Be sure to browse the rest of the sale before it ends tonight.
