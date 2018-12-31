If you're getting started with you smart home and want to add some more Philips Hue bulbs to your setup, today's deals are for you. You can pick up a pair of Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs in A19 or BR30 sizes for just $37.99. That's thanks to a price drop to $39.99 from a regular price of $50, and an on-page coupon taking a further 5% off the price at checkout.

White Ambiance bulbs from Hue allow you to not only control the brightness of your lighting, but also choose from a range of white shades from cool to warm to set the perfect mood. You can control your lights via the Hue app or hook them into your smart home with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit compatibility. To do so, you'll need to link them to a Hue hub if you don't already have one set up.

Other Philips Hue items on sale today include the Philips Hue Bloom. It's a dimmable table lamp that adds indirect ambient lighting to any room and can even be used in sync with your favorite music, movies, and games for an immersive experience. You can grab one today for just $51.29, down from $60.

If you are a fan of a traditional light switch (or you want to stop others in your house from turning off your Hue bulb at the wall), it's worth adding a Philips Hue Wireless Dimmer Switch or two to your setup — especially at under $20 each. These can be used instead of your wall switches to turn lights on or off, set the brightness level, or switch between pre-set lighting scenes. If hooked up with the Hue hub, each switch can control up to 50 lights at a time, too.

