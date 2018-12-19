Amazon is offering a massive selection of Magformers at a discount right now, with prices as low as $16.15.
These fun geometric shapes are magnetic, making them easy to use and fun to play with. Each set includes step-by-step booklets for inspiration. All of the pieces are compatible with one another, too, so kids can mix and match for endless fun.
Your options include:
- Neon 30-piece Set - $16.15 (was $45)
- Neon 26-piece Set + Bonus Light - $17.44 (was $45)
- Curve 40-piece Set - $24.57 (was $80)
- Space Episode 55-piece Set - $30.03 (was $70)
- Inspire 40-piece Set - $41.69 (was $50)
- Rainbow 50-piece Set - $41.97 (was $73)
- Deluxe Miracle Brain 258-piece Set - $221.21 (was $260)
