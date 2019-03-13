The PlayStation Classic retro gaming console is on sale for just $36.99 at B&H right now. We've seen a few sales on it recently, but this is the lowest we've seen it go and takes over $13 off its average price at Amazon since its release. This deal is only available for today as it is one of B&H's limited-time DealZone promotions.

Sony's retro console has not been as well-received as Nintendo's efforts like the NES Classic, but if you grew up with one of these consoles it still might hold a special place in your heart. And now it can hold that place for much less money. Plus, gamers have even found a way to add your own games to the system that could give it a lot more replayability.

The PlayStation Classic is loaded with 20 original PlayStation games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. It comes with two wired controllers, so you can play with a friend, a HDMI cable, and a virtual memory card. The device is tiny, about 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, but looks nearly identical.

