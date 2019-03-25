Airfare doesn't have to be expensive. Check out the Southwest Spring Sale to get one-way flights for as low as $49 or round trips from $98. These rates include a carry-on bag, a personal item, and two checked bags. Now is the perfect time to take a trip!

Fares are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning on May 7th and running through June 12th. There are some blackout dates, including Memorial Day weekend, but if you can be flexible these deals are definitely worth taking advantage of. You'll need to purchase your tickets by the end of the day on March 28th.

Example fares include San Diego to Sacramento for $98 round-trip, Ontario to San Francisco for $118 round-trip, and Tampa to New York for $208 round-trip. See deals for your local airports here.

