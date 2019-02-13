Woot has Sphero's BB-8 App-Enabled Droid on sale for just $54.99 today only. This version of the toy robot comes with the additional Droid Trainer and has never been available for less than its current price of $79.95 at Amazon. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, it's in brand new condition and comes with a 1-year warranty from Sphero. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members, and $5 per order for everyone else.

The BB-8 Droid lets you use your smartphone to control its movement and more. It features a tough, waterproof polycarbonate shell and a Bluetooth range of 30 meters. It comes with an induction charging stand and allows for up to a full hour of battery life before needing a recharge. The Force Band can control this droid too and the included Droid Trainer gives you access to additional AR experiences and holographic simulations through the accompanying app.

News came late last year that Sphero's line of Disney and Star Wars robot toys is being discontinued, so this could be one of your last chances to snag this toy at a decent price before it becomes harder to find. It's stated that app support will continue for at least two years to come.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.