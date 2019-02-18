Amazon is offering the Spire Stone Stress Management and Activity Tracker for $79.99 right now. This retails for $130 and has averaged around $116 since it first went on sale. Today's price equals its lowest ever.

This little stone has a respiration sensor to measure your breathing patterns. If your breathing becomes tense or erratic, a gentle notification helps you remember to relax, and gives you actionable ways to do so. Visual exercises, guided meditations, and more will help you stay calm. The Spire Stone will help you learn where and when these moods hit, too, so you can be better prepared. You can also track activity levels, steps, calories burned, and more.

It's washer-resistant, charges wirelessly, and lasts up to 10 days before needing to be recharged, meaning it won't add something meddlesome to your daily routine. It works great with both iOS and Android, so you can manage your stress regardless of which platform you're on.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.