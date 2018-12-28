Amazon's Digital Day 2018 is live, with tons of one-day deals on digital content from movies to games, eBooks, and more. If you're a cord cutter, you know all about how important it is to buy digital content when it's on sale. Meanwhile, if you're still paying your cable company thousands per year to watch a few of your favorite shows or movies while they air, you might want to consider these alternative methods of watching what you want at a much better price.

Today only, Amazon is offering $10 promo credits when you start a new paid subscription with select TV On Demand and Streaming apps. There's a bit of something for everyone here too, though these deals are only available while supplies last. For example, you could start a Commercial-Free plan for CBS All Access and receive a $10 credit, or begin a paid Showtime subscription to score one. You'll need to start these trials by downloading the app via Amazon and then signing up within the app itself.

Other subscriptions that come with this offer include ESPN+ and AMC Premiere. Meanwhile, you can score a $15 Amazon promo credit after your first paid month of Daily Burn Streaming Workouts (Basic or Premium), a $5 Amazon gift card with a new monthly subscription to Noggin for Kids, and an extended 14-day trial to Philo which offers live streaming TV, including some of the most-watched channels and likely some of your favorites.

