The Roku Premiere media streaming device is down to $29.99 on Amazon. That's a $10 drop off its regular price and the only time we've ever seen it drop this low on Amazon. You can also find the deal at B&H, Best Buy, and other retailers. It seems to be a deal straight from Roku that everyone else is matching.

In the world of Roku streaming devices, the Roku Premiere is the least expensive option for getting 4K and HDR content. At this deal price, it costs the same as the Roku Express, which doesn't have either of those features. Premiere also has the easy-to-use remote and comes with a high-speed HDMI cable.

Like any Roku device, you'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It also has voice search across the top channels, and you won't have to pay any extra subscriptions for all of this. Download the free Roku mobile app and get access to private listening, voice search from your smartphone, and more. More than 400 users give it 4.4 stars out of 5.

