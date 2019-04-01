A while back, we shared a deal on the standard edition of the Super Mario Encyclopedia that dropped to $24. While that deal is still live, you can currently save some cash on the Limited Edition of the encyclopedia if you grab it right now at Amazon, where it's priced at $40.84 instead of its regular price of $80. Since its release, it's averaged around $51 but it's never dropped this low until now.

The is your chance to get the Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia for its best price to date. It makes a great gift for any Mario fan (even if that person is yourself).

The limited edition of the Super Mario Encyclopedia comes with an embossed slipcase that resembles the game's iconic Question Mark Block. There are also four different cover variants you can collect if you're a huge Mario fan: Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, Super Star, or 1-Up Mushroom. Each book comes with one of the four. This edition also includes a ribbon bookmark and a special design on the page edges.

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey is also discounted at Amazon currently, though it's not set for release until late October. You could pre-order now to lock in this discount and any others, too.

