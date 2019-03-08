Use code I993Y777 during checkout at Amazon to get this Tacklife Mini Ratchet Screwdriver Kit for just $6.93. Usually it would cost you almost $12. Today's deal beats our previous post for this item by almost $1. Users have rated it 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 100 testimonials.

This compact, lightweight tool has a reversible ratcheting system that features 36 teeth for easy use in both directions. The magnetic bit adaptor holds any 1/4-inch hex bits, including the ones that come with your order. The included bits are perfectly sized to tackle a wide variety of common household tasks. Whether you're assembling furniture or adding some new additions to your house, this tool is perfect for both seasoned DIY-ers and first apartment owners.

