The Tacklife SDP60DC cordless electric screwdriver drops to $13.85 with code WOFTH5NY on Amazon. The screwdriver currently sells for $19 without the code and more regularly can be found around $17 on average.
The cordless screwdriver uses a compact design, which not only makes it easy to carry but makes it easy to apply pressure with when working on projects at home. It uses a rechargeable 1500mAh battery that takes three hours to fully charge, and it has a battery power indicator to let you know how much time is left. It has a built-in LED flashlight and comes with ten screwdriver bits. You can add a few more on sale today, too. Users give it 4.5 stars based on nearly 50 reviews.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.