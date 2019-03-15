The 4-pack of Tile Sport Bluetooth Trackers is on sale at Woot today only. Down to $39.99, buying the 4-pack means each tracker is just $10 — half the price of buying them individually.

Do you wish you weren't constantly losing track of your phone, wallet or keys? Tile was created to bring a solution to the age-old problem of "where did I leave that thing?" It can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to help you keep track of your belongings. With this item being so tiny, you might even forget it's there 'til you need it. Just clip it on your keyring, slip it into your wallet, or secure it in your backpack, and you're good to go.

Tile Sport has the capability to be used in different ways, too. If you've lost your keys and a Tile Sport is attached, simply press a button on your phone and the Tile Sport will begin ringing to help you locate it. You can also ask Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa to find your lost item too. If you've misplaced your phone, double-click the button on the Tile Sport and your phone will begin ringing — even you left it on silent. The free-to-use app can even show you the last known location of your Tile Sport. There's also a huge lost-and-found aspect to this tracker as every Tile owner running the Tile app automatically (and anonymously) updates your Tile's location if they come within Bluetooth range of it. If you straight-up lose something, the Tile network gives you a fighting chance of locating it.

This model of Tile's bluetooth tracker offers a range of up to 200 feet, which is further than that of the popular Tile Mate and Tile Slim options. Plus, it's rugged and waterproof unlike the others as well.

See at Woot

