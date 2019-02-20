The Tile Sport Bluetooth Tracker is on sale at Verizon Wireless for only $12.49 when you enter promo code FIVEOFF during checkout. That saves you around 50% off its average price at Amazon where it's currently selling for $22. In the past, it's been priced at up to $35. Shipping is free.

On the other hand, you can grab the Tile Sport two-pack for $24.99 using the code above. Either option is a great choice.

Do you wish you weren't constantly losing track of your phone, wallet or keys? Tile was created to bring a solution to the age-old problem of "where did I leave that thing?" It can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to help you keep track of your belongings. With this item being so tiny, you might even forget it's there 'til you need it. Just clip it on your keyring, slip it into your wallet, or secure it in your backpack, and you're good to go.

Tile Sport has the capability to be used in different ways, too. If you've lost your keys and a Tile Sport is attached, simply press a button on your phone and the Tile Sport will begin ringing to help you locate it. If you've lost your phone, press the button on the Tile Sport and your phone will begin ringing. The free-to-use app can even show you the last known location of your Tile Sport. There's also a huge lost-and-found aspect to this tracker. If you straight-up lose something, you can anonymously ask for help and the Tile network can help to pinpoint the location.

This model of Tile's bluetooth tracker offers a range of up to 200 feet, which is double that of the popular Tile Mate and Tile Slim options. Plus, it's rugged and waterproof unlike the others as well.

