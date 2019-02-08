Amazon has the Twelve South Forté at just $48 right now — the best price on it in over a year. This fancy Apple Watch charging stand usually sells for $60, so you're saving 20% with this deal.

The Forté is undeniably gorgeous. Our review called it "the classiest way to charge and display your Apple Watch" in its review and I tend to agree. With its chrome and leather design, it complements your Watch wonderfully and will fit right in on your desk or nightstand. It integrates your current Apple Watch charging cable — or you can grab another if you want to keep a spare for travelling — and props your Watch at a 40-degree angle in either portrait or landscape orientation, so you can still check the time or your notifications or use watchOS's Nightstand mode. The leather surface of the base makes for a great place to rest your iPhone while charging too.

It's compatible with all current Apple Watch models and band styles, and existing owners give it 4.2 stars on average.

