Twelve South makes some of the best-looking Apple accessories on the market, and the HiRise Duet is no exception. Right now at Amazon, it is down to $48.99. That's its lowest price to date there and almost half off its average selling price of around $90.

This one charger allows you to charge your Apple Watch at the base of it and dock your iPhone at the top of it without any issues. The base has a soft leather on the top so your Apple Watch won't be damaged when you set it down and the iPhone portion has an adjustable rear support to allow for use with cases. It comes with a Lightning connector, Apple Watch charging disc and wall charger, so all you need to do is plug it in and get your gadgets on it.

If you're an iPhone user but don't own an Apple Watch, check out the HiRise 2. It's also currently available at an all-time low price of $23.70 but you'll want to pick up a Lightning cable with it or use your existing one.

See at Amazon

