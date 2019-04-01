We all love (read: hate) a good April Fools' joke, and Twelve South is no stranger to having fun at this time of year. Today, it announced BookBook Bento which is a play on its BookBook cases for MacBook models with extra storage for... sushi. Obviously that's not a real product, but what is real is the secret 20% off sitewide sale the company is offering with code TRICKSTER. To celebrate the day of fools, that coupon will take 20% off any product on the Twelve South site for one day only.
You can save on the versatile Compass Pro iPad stand, BookBook cases for iPhone, Curve or BookArc MacBook stands, and much more.
The already-discounted HiRise Duet charging stand for iPhone and Apple Watch makes for a great AirPower alternative and drops by a further $20 with the code. If you want to get the most out of your AirPods, it's worth taking a look at both the AirFly Bluetooth transmitter and the AirSnap protective case.
Twelve South makes a bunch of premium accessories for Apple products, so no matter what Apple gear you are rocking, its site is worth a browse — especially when there are savings to be had.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.