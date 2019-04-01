We all love (read: hate) a good April Fools' joke, and Twelve South is no stranger to having fun at this time of year. Today, it announced BookBook Bento which is a play on its BookBook cases for MacBook models with extra storage for... sushi. Obviously that's not a real product, but what is real is the secret 20% off sitewide sale the company is offering with code TRICKSTER . To celebrate the day of fools, that coupon will take 20% off any product on the Twelve South site for one day only.

Twelve South makes premium accessories for your Apple products and, today only, is offering 20% off its entire range for April Fools' Day. You'd be a fool to miss it!

You can save on the versatile Compass Pro iPad stand, BookBook cases for iPhone, Curve or BookArc MacBook stands, and much more.

The already-discounted HiRise Duet charging stand for iPhone and Apple Watch makes for a great AirPower alternative and drops by a further $20 with the code. If you want to get the most out of your AirPods, it's worth taking a look at both the AirFly Bluetooth transmitter and the AirSnap protective case.

Twelve South makes a bunch of premium accessories for Apple products, so no matter what Apple gear you are rocking, its site is worth a browse — especially when there are savings to be had.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.