Amazon is offering the VicTsing MM057 Wireless Mouse for only $6 with the coupon code RUADHOCB. Typically this highly-rated mouse would run you $10.

The MM057 offers plug and play compatibility with Mac or PC thanks to its small USB receiver (stored in the bottom of the mouse when not in use) — perfect for taking the mouse on-the-go. The mouse body is contoured to fit the hand and offers a rest for the ring and little fingers of right-handed users. It's also made from sweat-resistant materials.

As well as the standard left- and right-click buttons, the mouse features a scroll wheel for easy navigation and an adjustable CPI that can be quickly changed based on your activity using the side buttons.

Battery life is estimated at 18 months on one AA battery thanks to some in-built power saving smarts. It's worth adding some AA batteries to your cart if you don't already have some.

See at Amazon

