Sitting in a chair all day can start to feel pretty uncomfortable, which is why those who work regularly from a computer could greatly benefit from Woot's current sale which is offering up to 50% off VIVO standing desk converters . Prices start at just under $85 for the rising solutions — much less than they sell for at Amazon — though you only have the remainder of the day to score these deals.

We probably all sit down way more than we should each day. An easy way to fix that is to use a desk converter that can switch between sitting and standing heights so you can mix it up during your work day. Your future self will thank you.

The most affordable riser in the sale is the VIVO DESK-V000M Standing Desk Workstation at $84.99. It offers a 30-inch top deck with room for dual monitors and a 12.5-inch lower level for your keyboard and mouse. It has a durable pneumatic spring power for smooth vertical transitions up to 16.75 inches.

For a more roomy workspace, check out the 32-inch DESK-V001F or the 35-inch DESK-V000L options in the sale at $89.99 and $99.99, respectively. If you're going to begin standing for longer during the day, it's probably worth picking up VIVO's anti-fatigue mat in the sale, too. It's down to $64.99 — a 35% discount on its regular $100 price at Amazon.

