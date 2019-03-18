Mario Day 2019 has come and gone, but if you were unable to get in on the Nintendo Switch discounts then, you're in luck as Walmart is still offering a Nintendo Switch bundle where you pick the Mario game of your choice at a discount, though its price has changed a tiny bit. If you choose Super Mario Odyssey, which would be a wise decision, you'd be able to grab this bundle for just $328.53, which is a tiny bit cheaper than the $329.99 price other retailers offered last week. If you choose another game, the price of your bundle will rise by up to $9 depending on which you pick. In any case, you'll still be snagging a great deal on a Nintendo Switch bundle.

Walmart's bundle has differed from other retailers since the start of the Mario Day promotion. While others offered the console and a game, Walmart's also been offering a random Super Mario pin with its purchase, along with a selection of ever-changing accessories. Currently, the bundle is including a travel case featuring characters from Paw Patrol, as well as a screen protector which is always a must. Tomorrow, who knows what it might include... or if it will be on sale at all. The console itself normally sells for $300, meaning you're paying the extra $30 or so for the game and the accessories. As the games regularly sell for $60 each, it's a nice offer if you see one you're interested in.

