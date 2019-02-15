We're quickly approaching Spring, and while that might mean an escape from snow, it also means you should be preparing for the joy of yard work. Right now on Woot, you can choose from several Worx lawn and power tools to help you prepare. All of these tools are brand new and covered by a three-year limited warranty from Worx.

The Worx 20V cordless drill and driver is down to $69.99 with this sale. It sells for around $90 at other places. The deal comes with two battery and a charger so you can keep going even when one battery gets low. You'll get 265 in-lbs. of torque in a device that weighs less than three pounds. It has variable speed and a reverse option.

You can also get this Worx combo that includes a WG323 10-inch 20V cordless pole and chainsaw for $129.99. If you go for the drill above, you'll already have the batteries you need to power these tools. That way you can do all sorts of projects around your yard without wasting money on tons of unnecessary batteries.

Check out the rest of the options while these deals last.

