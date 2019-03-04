Use code 42GX2ETQ over at Amazon to knock the Xcentz Universal Travel Adapter down to $11.99. Usually it costs around $23, so this code gets you a significant discount. The reviews left so far are very favorable.

This travel adapter will work in over 150 countries. There are four USB ports to charge your gear at high speeds. The device has built-in protection against short circuits, over-charging, and the like. It won't make a huge impact on your suitcase, either, thanks to its compact design. The deal includes an 18-month warranty as well.

