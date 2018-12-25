How's your digital 4K UHD collection coming along? If you're looking to add a few more films to the mix before the year ends, Vudu is holding a 48-hour sale on nearly 150 films in 4K UHD for $9.99 or less. It's important to note that this sale began yesterday morning, so at this time, it's got less than a day remaining before the deals expire and the films rise back up to regular price.

This sale includes a good mix of recent and older films, so you could pick up something like Stephen King's It from 2017 for $6.99 and The Greatest Showman for $7.99 or maybe Die Hard for $6.99 or any of the Harry Potter movies for $7.99 each.

The films in this sale can all be watched via your computer's internet browser at Vudu's website or via the free Vudu app on devices like gaming consoles, smart TVs, smartphones, and even products like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku Streaming Devices.

Another great Vudu deal that's available today only earns you a free Digital HD movie rental of Elf starring Will Ferrell. Vudu's End of Year Sale is also still running, which contains hundreds of discounted TV shows and films at some of the best prices they've been all year long.

