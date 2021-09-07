Score $29 off Apple Pencil: Now under $100 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Thumping idea

Thumper: Pocket Edition+ crashes into Apple Arcade soon

You'll need your wits about you to play this one.
Oliver Haslam

Thumper Apple Arcade ScreenshotSource: Drool LLC

What you need to know

  • Thumper: Pocket Edition+ will land on Apple Arcade soon.
  • The fast-paced rhythm game will be playable on iPhone and iPad.

Thumper: Pocket Edition+ is coming to Apple Arcade soon, Apple has announced. While no date has been given for its arrival on the game subscription service, we can likely expect it to arrive before the end of the month based on previous timescales.

The new game is an Apple Arcade version of the existing Thumper: Pocket Edition and will be available for free to all Apple Arcade subscribers. Gamers will not have any ads or in-app purchases to deal with, either.

Thumper: Pocket Edition is a blistering rhythm action game where players assume the role of a space beetle, braving the void and confronting a maniacal giant head. Master new moves and survive terrifying boss battles as players hurtle forward through nine epic levels. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, players will feel every crushing impact

Anyone keen to make sure they get into the game as soon as possible can pre-register their download from the App Store now. It'll be playable on iPhone and iPad once it's made available.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Thumper: Pocket Edition+ is just the latest example of Apple Arcade picking up versions of games that would normally cost a fee in the App Store. Priced at $4.99 per month, the game subscription service is great value – especially as more and more games are being added on a weekly basis right now.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming
It's a Marvel

iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming

When you hear about an iPhone being involved in making a movie, you might expect it to be capturing footage using its cameras. But that isn't the case with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton had to resort to doing his job from an iPhone remotely