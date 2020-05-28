TIDAL has announced that it has begun rolling out support for Dolby Atmos Music through compatible home theater devices. The addition of Dolby Atmos Music brings a more immersive listening experience when connected through the TIDAL Music app on devices such as the Apple TV 4K.

Dolby Atmos Music allows people to connect with their favorite music in a whole new way, pulling listeners into a song and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it's a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

To enable the latest feature, users must have an active TIDAL HiFi subscription, Dolby Atmos compatible audio hardware, and the latest version of the TIDAL Music app on select streaming devices and TVs. TIDAL HiFi subscriptions start at $19.99 a month for a single user, and a family plan is available for $29.99 for 6 users.

By default, Dolby Atmos Music will be selected automatically through the TIDAL HiFi service, and users can browse all of the available content in the Explore section of the mobile app. Example Dolby Atmos Music content available now includes albums and songs from artists such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Shawn Mendes.

In addition to the Apple TV 4K, the update will be available soon on other popular streaming devices including Android TV and select versions of Amazon's Fire TV. Here's the complete list:

Apple TV 4K (running tvOS 13 or above)

Fire TV (Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 2016, Fire TV Gen 3 2017, Fire TV Cube 1st Gen or 2nd Gen)

Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro (2019 and newer models)

Philips Android TVs: OLED (all), Philips LCD: 8804, 7504, 7304 "The One", 6814, 6704, 6754

Sony Android TVs: A9G, AG9, Z9G XG95, X850G

If you are interested in taking Dolby Atmos Music for a spin, TIDAL is currently offering a free 60 day trial for new users. Additional information about Dolby Atmos Music can be found by visiting TIDAL.com and Dolby.com.