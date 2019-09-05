Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman said he received Bose headphones on Thursday, which just so happen to feature Tile's tracking technology. A note with bullet points was included in the package sent to Gurman, highlighting the finer points of Tile's technology.

We've seen plenty of evidence suggesting Apple will release a Tile-like tracker . It now seems Tile is fully aware Apple plans to muscle in on its turf.

Whether you're on your way to Cupertino, or your last adventure of the summer, don't forget your headphones with built-in Tile finding power, so they're easily findable wherever you go.

The underlying message here, as noted by Gurman, is not to forget about Tile when Apple unveils is rumored Tile rival. Previous leaks revealed Apple's tracking accessory will feature a circular design with an Apple logo in the middle.

Tile sending out Bose headphones to press with built in tracking on the expected eve of Apple launching its Tile rival. The underlying message: don't forget about us on Tuesday.

Some of the alleged features coming to Apple's Tile-like device include leashing and ARKit. Users who own Apple's tracker will be able to see a list of their devices inside the new Find My app, which will be available in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina this fall.

Tile has a sizable advantage in the tracking market in that the company has been around for years. But Apple has a way of taking technology and making it better. Plus, Apple has a massive user base, so there's potential for Apple to take business away from companies that already offer trackers.

We'll learn more about Apple's alleged Tile-like device at the company's September 10 event.

