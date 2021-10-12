"We built this category nearly a decade ago, and since then we've been listening to our customers and evolving our products to meet their specific needs. People are busier than ever, and our customers depend on our products to eliminate the stress of endlessly searching for lost or misplaced items, especially around the home, which is a nuisance that happens daily for many of us. With a longer finding range, louder ring and voice-enabled finding through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, we're making it even easier for people to quickly find what they need."

CJ Prober, the CEO of Tile, said that its new lineup is "making it even easier for people to quickly find what they need."

Tile, the most popular item tracker company in the world, has announced its latest lineup of products. The announcement includes the introduction of the Tile Ultra, the company's first item tracker with support for Ultra-Wideband and its "Point and Locate" feature.

The company has announced updated versions of the Pro, Mate, Sticker, and Slim that include new form factors, longer range, louder speakers, and longer battery life.

The Pro, Tile's most powerful tracker with a 400 ft. finding range, gets a new look and feel to accommodate its most common use case: keys. With a lightweight body and slender shape resembling a key fob, the Pro easily attaches right out of the box and hangs comfortably from a keychain, and still looks great on bags and purses. The Mate, Sticker and Slim have all been upgraded to an impressive 250 ft. finding range, which is an increase of 25% for Mate and Slim, and a 67% increase for Sticker. These three models also now boast a louder ring, making it even easier to quickly find a remote control or wallet hidden between couch cushions. Additionally, the Mate now features a 3-year battery life and a sleek new look that's available in both white and black. All four models have been upgraded to an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The company is also launching the Tile Ultra, its first item tracker to feature Ultra-Wideband technology that will enable its new "Point and Locate" feature. Along with Lost and Found, Scan and Secure, and QR codes for contacting owners of lost items, the company is poised to compete directly with Apple's AirTag while bringing similar features across both iOS and Android.

Below is the pricing breakdown of Tile's new lineup:

Tile Pro: Available in Black or White, for $34.99

Tile Mate: Available in Black or White, for $24.99

Tile Slim: Available in Black for $34.99

Tile Sticker: Available in Black, starting from $29.99

Tile's new item tracker lineup is available today at Tile.com, Amazon, Costco, Best Buy, Target, and more.