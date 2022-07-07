Steve Jobs posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Today, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

United States President Joe Biden awarded Jobs and sixteen other recipients the honor in a ceremony at the White House earlier today. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who worked under jobs as the company's Chief Operating Officer until taking over the CEO role from Jobs, took to Twitter to honor Jobs for the award and his legacy.

Today, Steve was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor. He was a visionary who challenged us to see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be. We cherish his memory and we'll continue building on his legacy. pic.twitter.com/G6cbBdGzvY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 7, 2022

The White House originally announced on July 2nd that Jobs, along with sixteen other recipients, would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.

The announcement says that Jobs is receiving the award because "his vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries."