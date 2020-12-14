What you need to know
- Apple TV+ was reportedly working on a TV show based on Gawker Media.
- CEO Tim Cook got wind of the project and had it scrapped.
- The show is now back on the market and will likely air elsewhere.
Apple TV+ was reportedly working on a new show that was set to be about Gawker Media – until CEO Tim Cook found out. According to The New York Times, Cook had the project killed off.
The series was set to be called Scraper and was pitched by Max Read and Cord Jefferson, two former Gawker employees. But after hiring two more to write the show, Cook heard about it. And that was the end of that.
The relationship between Apple and Gawker is complicated. The media outfit outed Cook as Gay in 2008 and it's no secret that he is no fan. The company also owned Gizmodo which published photos of a prototype iPhone 4 that was famously found in a bar. That whole thing ultimately change the tech media landscape.
Mr. Cook, according to two people briefed on the email, was surprised to learn that his company was making a show about Gawker, which had humiliated the company at various times and famously outed him, back in 2008, as gay. He expressed a distinctly negative view toward Gawker, the people said. Apple proceeded to kill the project. And now, the show is back on the market and the executive who brought it in, Layne Eskridge, has left the company. Gawker, it seems, is making trouble again.
Ultimately, it should be no surprise to anyone that the CEO of Apple has the final say on what does and doesn't stream on Apple TV+. Apple has control over everything that is available on its platforms – as the developers of apps available on the App Store will no doubt attest.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo join together to make gaming safer
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo agree to shared safety standards per a new press release. The three companies are now working together to achieve easier to use and more meaningful safety features.
6-year-old racks up a $16,000 in-app purchase bill. Parent blames Apple.
Another child has managed to spend a small fortune on in-app purchases and, again, there were no parental controls in place.
Jon Prosser admits he was wrong about this key iPhone 13 feature
In his latest video, Jon Prosser has stated that Apple has TWO working prototypes featuring an under-display Touch ID sensor.
Take a look at the best affordable gifts for the Nintendo Switch
Looking to save some money on some great Nintendo Switch gifts? We've got you covered. Here are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts.