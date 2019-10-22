No stranger to giving keynote speeches, Tim Cook described climate change not as a risk, but an opportunity:

Tim Cook appeared at the Ceres 30th Anniversary Gala in New York City last night, as he addressed guests on sustainability, renewable energy and the opportunity presented by climate change.

At Ceres Gala: @Apple CEO @Tim_Cook :: We don’t see #climatechange as risk, but opportunity. With our supply chain partners, we see a chance to develop new and valuable competencies. And because it is the right thing to do. @CeresNews @MindyLubber pic.twitter.com/FTKHF7jk6h

As 9to5Mac notes, Cook also spoke about how Apple had achieved its target of running on 100 percent renewable energy, encouraging others to do the same.

Apple is well known for its strong stance on the environment and its commitment to making a positive impact. Tim Cook voiced criticism over the United States' decision to withdraw from the Paris agreeement, and last month Apple was awarded a UN Climate Action Award for running its offices, retail stores and data centers in 43 countries on 100% renewable energy. Apple is in the process of switching overs its supply chain to 100% renewable energy, and has partnered with other companies including Microsoft and Sony to promote renewable energy in the corporate world.

Tim Cook's address at Ceres was greeted with applause, and afterwards he took to Twitter to reiterate the responsibility companies have to lead by example when it comes to climate change: