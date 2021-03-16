What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook will attend the 2021 China Development Forum.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk will attend, as will other high-profile CEOs from companies like BMW and HSBC.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will attend the 2021 China Development Forum (CDF), according to a new report.
The forum, run by the Chinese government, will also include other high-profile executives including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and representatives from BMW and HSBC according to the Global Times.
Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, will co-chair this year's CDF, a gathering of executives of 100-plus foreign firms including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn, Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco, Ray Dalio, founder and chairman of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto Group, according to a posting on the CDF's official WeChat account on Monday.
The event has been an annual one since 2000 and will take place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing the report says. Scheduled for later this month, this year's event will have the largest non-Chinese attendance to date – notable given the ongoing trade tensions involving the Chinese government.
The forum comes at a time where Apple is in the process of reducing its reliance on Chinese factories. Some manufacturing is now taking place in India and other countries as Apple works to avoid the same manufacturing issues it experienced during 2020's pandemic outbreak. Those issues have caused products like AirPods Max to continue to suffer stock replenishment issues months after their release.
Sick of waiting for AirPods Max to come into stock? You can still check out some of the best AirPods Max alternatives available today.
