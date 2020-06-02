Amazon's latest sale on the Apple Watch is offering some of the lowest prices yet on Series 5 models. Nearly every model is discounted by almost $100 currently, though with prices this low, some configurations have already sold out. Luckily, there's still plenty to choose from with prices starting at $299.99 for 40mm models and $329.99 for 44mm models. Amazon includes free shipping on these orders, though you might get your new smartwatch more quickly with Amazon Prime

If you're looking for a great Apple Watch deal, these limited-time price drops are well worth jumping on right now. The most affordable options are the 40mm GPS-only aluminum models, each dropping down to $299.99. You'll see the final discount at checkout. That's within $1 of the lowest the entry-level model has ever gone at $99 off. That same discount is available on the 44mm aluminum models, too, taking their prices down to $329.99.

With all the money you save, you can snap up a bunch of these great Apple Watch accessories as well. Some GPS + Cellular models are also on sale, though the discounts aren't as hefty right now.

Apple Watch Series 5's biggest upgrade is its new always-on display. It allows you to check the time without a big arm movement, unlike previous models. There are other upgrades like a built-in compass, boosted 32GB storage, improved S5 processor, plus all of the health and fitness smarts of the previous-generation model.

If you're unsure whether to upgrade from the Series 4 to the Series 5, check out our handy guide. We also have an in-depth Apple Watch Series 5 review that's got all the details on the latest model.