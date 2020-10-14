It's finally Prime Day and that means it's time to save on everything from tech accessories to laptops, furniture, toys, and so much more. One deal that's available for a limited time is discounting the price of Elago's W2 Apple Watch Stands. These stands are available in multiple colors and now on sale at up to 70% off for a limited time.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Tech Essentials
Elago W2 Apple Watch Stand
Keep your Apple Watch sitting in a safe place with the Elago W2 stand. It comes in a variety of colors and is designed with a handy cable management spot where you can pop in your Apple Watch magnetic charger and keep your smartwatch powered up.
Prices Vary
These W2 Apple Watch stands by Elago start as low as $6 today though normally sell for up to $10. They're really handy to keep on your nightstand or desk and can accomodate any model of the Apple Watch, as well as any size. Best of all, it allows you to pop in your Apple Watch Magnetic Charger and keep your watch charging while it's on the stand. It's designed so that the cord goes through the stand and out the backside.
Though they're not on sale today, there are other models of the Elago Apple Watch stands which are pretty great as well, including one that makes your Apple Watch look like a GameBoy and another that looks like a vintage Mac computer.
More Prime Day deals are live now, so don't miss out on today's savings!
