Amazon Prime Day is always a great opportunity to pick up new chargers and cables for your various Apple devices, but we all know how confusing it can get having a different wattage of charger for every device you own. So why not cut out the hassle and just have one charger that can charge every device you own? This 65W Anker charger can power literally any Apple device from the iPhone SE to the iPad Pro and even the 16-inch MacBook Pro . Running Android devices or a Windows laptop? The PowerPort III Pod can charge those too, check it out!

This tiny charger gives your iPhone, or any electronic device, 65W output. So you get optimal and fast charging speeds, bringing you up to speed in minutes.

The Anker PowerPort III Pod 3.0 is the ultimate all-in-one charger. It has one USB-C connector that can then be plugged into any compatible Apple device. Its 65 watts of power can charge an iPhone 11 to 100% 1.5 hours faster than the stock charger it comes with and can charge an iPad Pro 11-inch in just 2.5 hours. Its PowerIQ 3.0 technology delivers optimized charging to your device whatever the size or power requirement.

It has a small, low-profile design and foldable prongs which also makes it extremely portable, so you can take it with you on any trip and only have to worry about bringing one charger with you.

So there you have it, a tiny 65W charger that will charge any Apple device including a MacBook, tiny and portable, and just $27.99? Seems like a no-brainer to me. Anker has plenty of other big Amazon Prime Day deals available that you can check out here, as well as the best Prime Day iPhone deals.