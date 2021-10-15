Tiny Wings+ has flapped its way into Apple Arcade — download now!

We've known it was coming for a few weeks and now it's here — Tiny Wings+ is now available for download via Apple Arcade. The game is available, free and without in-app purchases and ads, in the App Store.

Available for play on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV — but not Mac — the game includes all of the features you'd expect from a modern Apple Arcade title. That includes iCloud game save sync, ensuring your data moves with you when you switch from one device to another.

You have always dreamed of flying - but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beautiful hills. Use the hills as jumps - slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment - until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again.

Tiny Wings is landing soon on @AppleArcade! If you ever dreamed about flying and never tried Tiny Wings then stay tuned: https://t.co/6Vh4ynk4Pg pic.twitter.com/qxofpUbZAb — Andreas Illiger (@AndreasIlliger) September 15, 2021

While the game is now available for download it might take a little while for it to pop up in the App Store for everyone. Head on over to the Tiny Wings+ App Store page to get the ball rolling once it's available to you.

