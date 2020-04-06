I got super excited when I heard that Bunny Day was approaching, but that all changed when I realized just how ubiquitous eggs had suddenly become in the game. Fishing became a nightmare as every shadow turned into an egg when pulled from the water. Harvesting materials from trees and stone also became frustrating as the majority of items spawned from them turned into eggs. Unfortunately for those of us that don't appreciate the holiday, Bunny Day runs for 12 days total, April 1 through April 12. You've got a couple of choices. You could put Animal Crossing down until April 13, or you could change the way you play the game and earn a boatload of Bells in the process. Here are six tips for surviving Bunny Day along with ways to make a bunch of Bells off of the holiday event. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more 6 tips for surviving Bunny Day Bunny Day isn't all that bad as long as you change your mindset for playing the game. If you play correctly, you can make bank off of those ubiquitous eggs. 1. Craft and pawn those eggs!

On their own, the six different eggs that you can find around your island aren't worth that much. You'll only get 200 Bells per egg at Nook's Cranny. However, if you craft a Bunny Day recipe and then sell that recipe to Timmy and Tommy, you'll gain twice as many Bells for the number of eggs put into the recipe. For example, you could sell three water eggs and get 600 Bells, or you could use these three eggs and craft them into the Bunny Day Stool, which sells for 1,200 Bells. So, instead of throwing those lucrative eggs away, craft them into those silly Bunny Day items and pawn them at Nook's Cranny. 2. Suck an egg!

You can consume eggs just like you can consume fruit. And just like with the produce, eating eggs gives you the power to move trees or break rocks. Before you consider selling your eggs or throwing them out, you might want to use them to landscape your island and keep your precious fruit for other uses. 3. Give eggs to your villagers

When you interact with your villagers, you'll sometimes be given a chance to give them a gift. You should always take this chance when possible because they might just give you Bells, a recipe, or a gift in return! If you already have a ton of eggs on hand, you can easily fork one over without feeling like you're getting rid of a valuable commodity. Just remember that if you turn down the chance to give one of your villagers something, you might not be able to give them anything for the rest of the day. 4. More eggs spawn when visiting islands

During the Bunny Day event, whenever you use Nook Miles Tickets to visit a random island, you'll find that the island has a ton of eggs hiding in the trees, rocks, ground, and water. Prepare yourself mentally for this, cause catching fish and getting materials isn't going to be as easy. But if you go to these islands fulling intending on bringing back eggs, then you'll be able to craft some Bunny Day recipes and sell those trinkets at the Nook's Cranny shop. You'll be able to find plenty of wood eggs, water eggs, and sky eggs while on your island, but it will be harder to come across stone eggs, leaf eggs, and earth eggs. The Nook Miles Ticket islands are great places to pick up these more elusive eggs. 5. Coconut trees spawn the most wood eggs

Of all of the trees in ACNH, the coconut trees have a higher chance of producing the most wood eggs. If you're trying to collect eggs for crafting, make sure to give those tropical arbors several good wacks with your ax. 6. A crapload of eggs